Podcast addicts, ready yourselves. Tomorrow, on March 28, a new podcast from the makers of This American Life and Serial will hit the web: it’s called S-Town, it’s a true-crime story, and in a move that seems to suggest the Netflix-ification of the podcast world, it’s been confirmed that all seven chapters will be available to download at once. So, before you binge the series to your heart’s content tomorrow, here’s what you need to know about it.

It’s about clocks… and murder

In a preview clip, it’s explained that the podcast originated in a phonecall from an Alabama clock-maker – a phonecall asking for help in solving a murder. Its synopsis reads: “S-Town is the story of a man named John who despises his Alabama town and decides to do something about it. He asks Brian to investigate the son of a wealthy family who’s allegedly been bragging that he got away with murder. But when someone else ends up dead, the search for the truth leads to a nasty feud, a hunt for hidden treasure, and an unearthing of the mysteries of one man’s life.”

Sarah Koenig and Ira Glass love it

Koenig is of course the presenter of Serial, whose first season about the murder of Hae Min Lee became a huge podcast phenomenon. Koenig says of S-Town: “It’s weird, it’s beautiful, it has a plot that goes in fascinating directions that I never saw coming.” This American Life‘s Ira Glass, meanwhile, says it’s “as good as Serial but different”.

It’s been in production for three years

The show is presented by Brian Reed, a long-time producer of This American Life, the radio show hosted by Ira Glass that originally spawned Serial. It’s the first Serial spinoff, from Serial Productions.

It’s set in ‘Shit-Town’, Alabama

In the preview clip, John – the man who kicked off Reed’s quest – says: “Something’s happened. Something has absolutely happened in this town. There’s just too much little crap for something not to have happened. And I’m about had enough of shit-town and things that goes on.”

You can subscribe to it now

You can subscribe to S-Town ahead of time in the iTunes store and on Stitcher or RadioPublic if you’re an Android user.