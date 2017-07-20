Westworld, The Walking Dead and Rick and Morty lead the programme's highlights

San Diego Comic Con 2017 starts today (July 20) and carries on until Sunday. There are loads of panels and presentations going on over the weekend, so we’ve narrowed down the highlights to look out for. Here’s the best of what to expect…

1. A new Stranger Things season 2 trailer

The Netflix smash-hit returns for a second season on October 27, and SDCC promises ‘never-bef0re-seen footage of what’s to come’. There’ll also be a discussion panel with the cast and creators.

2. A Westworld season 2 trailer?

There’s not much info about the Westworld panel. The next series isn’t out until 2018, but there could be at least a teaser trailer for season 2.

3. More Rick & Morty footage

Rick and Morty season 3 is coming very soon indeed – in fact, we got the whole first episode early, in April – but eager fans will still be happy to finally hear what’s in store for episodes 2-14. At their panel, exec producers and co-creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland will be joined by writer/producer Ryan Ridley and voice actor Sarah Chalke (Beth) and there’s likely to be more footage released from the upcoming season – or possibly a new trailer.

4. Tyler, The Creator’s new cartoon

Also coming soon to the Adult Swim channel is Tyler’s brand-new show, created with his Odd Future pal Lionel Boyce – with whom he worked on their other Adult Swim show, Loiter Squad. We get an exclusive look this weekend: should be good.

5. An Avengers: Infinity War trailer

A clip of the new Avengers film was shown at Disney’s private D23 event recently, so we might expect a public showing here at Marvel Studios’ panel, led by Marvel boss Kevin Feige. Elsewhere we may see a Thor Ragnarok trailer, or clips of forthcoming films like Black Panther, Captain Marvel or Ant-Man and The Wasp.

6. A first look at The Walking Dead season 8

The zig-zagging plot of The Walking Dead‘s 7th season didn’t go down especially well with fans, but season 8 sees war on the horizon of AMC’s zombie drama, due back on our screens in October. We’ll probably be seeing the first footage of that here.

7. A sneak peek of Broad City season 4

Just over a month ahead of its arrival on August 23, Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer are giving fans a talk and a quick look at the upcoming season, following the release of its hilarious trailer in June.

8. Legion season 2 updates

FX’s excellently trippy Marvel adaptation is back in March, and creator Noah Hawley is joined by the rest of the production team here to talk about what to expect in season 2.

9. An ‘exclusive look’ at Netflix’s The Defenders



More Marvel stuff here. Netflix’s four heroes to date (Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist) team up for a 13-episode showdown against a new threat in The Defenders. We’ve already had a trailer, but we’re promised more new footage in this panel, ahead of the show’s arrival in September.

10. Game of Thrones surprises

Season 7 of GoT has now begun, so it’s unlikely we’ll get much more than fan service at the Thrones panel – you never know, though.

11. Loads of movie trailers

With presentations from Warner Bros and 20th Century Fox we can expect new footage from at least some of the following films: Deadpool 2, Blade Runner 2049, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Justice League, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Aquaman, Ocean’s Eight and Tomb Raider. Get hype!