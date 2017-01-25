Take the ultimate 'Skins' quiz

10 years ago today (Jan 25), E4 first aired teen-drama Skins in the UK. Since then, few shows have enraptured the nation’s youth so well – with tales of debauchery, sex, drugs, parties proving immensely popular with viewers. The Inbetweeners was probably more accurate representation of British teenage life but really, Skins was the one we wished we’d had.

Now, a decade on, many of the cast have gone on to bigger and better things. Dev Patel (Anwar) has been nominated for an Oscar. Jack O’Connell went on to win BAFTA Rising Star. Kaya Scodelario is starring in blockbusters, and Hannah Murray and Joe Dempsie have both been cast in strong roles in TV show Game of Thrones. Clearly, a lot has changed.



But how about your memory? Can you remember what type of gateaux Cook bought Effy in the legendary scene? Which legendary hardman played Michelle’s step father? And more importantly, which band – now headlining festivals – played a secret house party in series one? Take our quiz to prove your Skins credential.

If you get 10/10 though, you probably weren’t partying hard enough…

