The wait is over, everyone. Stranger Things 2, the sequel to the show that sort of rocked the world, is finally here. And boy, it’s good. Like really, really good.

We won’t go into spoilers just here, but if you wanna know more about The Pollywog, need a recap of Season One or – whisper it – are already looking forward to Stranger Things 3 – we’ve got you covered.

The Duffer Brothers managed to recreate the magic of Season One, making it look just as authentically ’80s as it did first time round, but boy, have those kids grown up. Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Gaten Matarrazo (Dustin) and Noah Schnapp (Will) were aged from 11-13 when Season One was filmed in 2015 – now they’re all a couple years older and you can tell.

Quick! Start filming Stranger Things 3 now!