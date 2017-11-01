Not to mention The Terminator, Ghostbusters and more movie classics the best show around pays homage to

Stranger Things is obviously successful thanks to its own superb story-telling, but its references to classic slices of pop culture, TV and films genuinely make it feel you’ve fallen through The Upside Down and landed in 1984.

Creators The Duffer Brothers’ wear their cinematic influences on their sleeves, and as a result, Stranger Things 2 goes hard on the nods. Here’s the pick of the bunch.

Episode 1: MADMAX



The Terminator

The Hawkins local cinema displays a sign for The Terminator, which comes out two days after the show is set in 1984.

St Elmo’s Fire

The Duffer Brothers said that they based character Billy’s look on Rob Lowe’s character in St. Elmo’s Fire – and tbh, they’ve smashed it here.

Episode 2: Trick or Treat, Freak

Ghostbusters

Four months earlier, however, Ghostbusters came out and changed the Halloween costume game forever.

E.T.

Here, they resurrect E.T.s ghost outfit, but with Eleven offering the spooks this time.

Adweek GIFs – Find & Share on GIPHY The best GIFs in advertising.

Risky Business

In Episode 2, Steve and Nancy go to a Halloween party – where you can see toga-clad lads, zombies and more. These two, however, go as Rebecca De Mornay and Tom Cruise from the film Risky Business.

Episode 3: The Pollywog

Gremlins

In Gremlins, Billy‘s mogwai famously starts off very sweet, but gets a bit rancid when it’s had a bite to eat and some late nights. Same applies to Dustin’s little discovery, Dart, which goes from adorable little slug to a cat-killing monster.

Episode 5: Dig Dug

It

Just like in It, Nancy and Jonathan Byers took blood-oaths to cement their commitment to defeating the monster together back in Season One. Here, they hold their palms out to see how the scars are healing.

The Goonies

Joyce Byers’ new partner, Bob, was played by Lord of The Rings star Sean Astin – who offered invaluable help during the crusade to fix Will. In this scene, Bob works out where Will’s drawing fits in the map he’s drawn, and says that ‘x marks the spot’ – a reference to his treasure hunting role in The Goonies as a child.

NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

Episode 6: The Spy

Stand By Me

Steve and Dustin form a formidable duo throughout Season 2, none more so than when they’re trying to catch the escaped monster Dart. In the woods, they walk on a train track, an obvious nod to the film adaptation of The Duffer Brothers’ heroes Stephen King’s Stand By Me.

Episode 7: The Lost Sister

The Warriors

Season 2’s most divisive episode, ‘The Lost Sister’ saw the show turn its focus away from Hawkins and to Eleven’s adventures with fellow Hawkins lab prisoner Kali – aka Eight. She joins her Warriors resembling gang to avenge some of the wrongs they endured at the lab. The Warriors may have been the aim, but perhaps came off a bit Suicide Squad.