No sign of the Demorgorgon though

The new season of Stranger Things is less than a month away and fans are practically frothing at the mouth in excitement. This weekend in Toronto, Netflix staged a little pre-release sweetener in the form of an interactive Upside Down exhibit.

Though it was announced only a few days before opening, hundreds queued for over two hours during Nuit Blanche (an annual arts festival in the city) to get into the spooky recreation – which also included Riverdale‘s Twilight Drive-In and a set from upcoming Netflix Original Bright.

Instructed to suit up in hazmat gear or ’80s-style varsity jackets, a lucky few entered ‘The Red Forest’, which was littered with twisted, neon bikes melted into trees, creepy warning signs and boxes upon boxes of Eggo waffles. Luckily, the Demorgorgon didn’t make an appearance and the refreshments didn’t cause anyone to vomit greasy, black slugs, either – it was even reported that those who ventured into the eerie, red-lit wood could hear a faint, Barb-like call for help, but that’s currently unconfirmed.

You can see some of what went down at the one-night only, Netflix-sponsored event below.

#nbto17 #redforest #strangerthings #upsidedownworld #netflixredforest A post shared by Mounia (@mounmz) on Sep 30, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

Red Forest by Netflix #redforest #nbto17 A post shared by Iuliia Kostiuk (@kosyuliia) on Oct 1, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

The Riverdale Twilight Drive-In was pretty cool too

Stranger Things season two is released in full on October 27 on Netflix