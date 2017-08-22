It's on.

Well, how about that. Before Stranger Things Season 2 has even hit the air, we’re already chatting the breeze about Stranger Things Season 3. There’s a few hints out in the world already, so here’s what we know so far, including release date, plot hints, trailers and more.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

When is Stranger Things Season 3 announced?

Technically, it hasn’t been officially announced by Netflix. It’s only been confirmed by The Duffer Brothers in interviews – though we’re sure Netflix won’t waste much longer before the news is out.

When is Stranger Things Season 3 released?

Judging by the time difference between Season 1 and 2, we can expect Stranger Things Season 3 at the end of 2018 and maybe even start of 2019.

What’s going to happen in Stranger Things Season 3?

Well, until we have an idea what kicks off in Season 2 – it’s hard to guess what will happen beyond that.

However, they’ve offered up a clues about what we can expect in Season 3. “They’re going to have to get the fuck out of this town” Ross told Vulture in an extensive interview. So whether that is indeed meant to be taken seriously is up for interpretation – but let’s assume it is.

When you consider just how far the conspiracy around the Hawkins Laboratory went to the top, is there scope for it to turn bigger? Could it be a nationwide epidemic? Hard to say – but if they want to keep it fresh, you have to think that there’s got to be some kind of drastic change in location and scope.

Will Stranger Things Season 3 be the final episodes?

Judging by the comments by The Duffer Brothers to Vulture, they’re “thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out”. So as Season 3 progresses, we’re likely to see some kind of end-game for the show starting to rear it’s head.

Will the whole cast be back for Stranger Things Season 3?

See here’s where it gets tricky. If you hadn’t noticed, the kids are pretty much everywhere right now – from talk shows, to playing guitar with Mac DeMarco. So as the kids turn into teens, there’s likely to be some kind of ambition beyond the Stranger Things comfort blanket.

Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, is already eyeing up some roles in Hollywood blockbusters. With those kind of scheduling conflicts likely to0 throw a spanner in the work, who knows which actors might end up ditching Hawkins to fry some bigger fish.