Actor Shannon Purser picks five ace shows to binge next

It’s been more than two weeks since Stranger Things 2 dropped and if you’re anything like us then you binged all nine episodes straight away. As a result, you’re going to need some new mystery-flavoured series to sink your teeth into. Luckily for you, we’ve drafted in actor Shannon Purser, aka Barb, to give you some tips.

We went to meet her on release day at a special Stranger Binge event at Topshop Oxford Circus. As part of the new binge racing phenomenon, mega fans stayed glued to the screen in an effort to finish the whole of series two within 24 hours. Barb, of course, was well into it. During a well-earned break, she told us about five of her favourite series you absolutely have to see if you loved Stranger Things 2.

Making A Murderer

“If you like true crime stories, this will blow your mind. There are lots of twists and turns. It’s a documentary which I know some people think is boring, but it’s actually really well made and it will draw you in.”

Riverdale

“Obviously I’m a little biased as I’m in it. But I think it’s great! It’s full of teen angst, drama and underaged tomfoolery and I think you’ll enjoy it.”

The OA

“It’s a spiritual experience. It’s this really beautiful story about a woman who claims to be from another planet. It’s up to you to decide if she is or not.”

Mindhunter

“A drama series starring Jonathan Groff about the people who study serial killers and psychopaths and try to make connections between all of them. It’s really fascinating and even includes actual serial killers from real life.”

Daredevil

“If you love superheroes and morally ambiguous attractive men you will love this show.”