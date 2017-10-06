The original cast spill the beans

It’s been a whole month since the finale of Twin Peaks: The Return and we’re still no nearer to understanding what happened. The Internet is loaded with elaborate fan theories – some of which sound convincing – but ultimately, we’ll probably never know the truth of that cliffhanger ending. But what did you expect from a David Lynch story – coherent narrative? Yeah, right.

Anyway, now the dust has settled, it’s time to start thinking about the future of the show. What’s next for the characters? Will Lynch return to the franchise? Could there be a Twin Peaks season 4? We interviewed three members of the original cast (Sherilyn Fenn, Michael Horse, James Marshall) to try and get some answers.

What was that ending all about?

Sherilyn Fenn (Audrey Horne): “I subscribe to what David [Lynch] says. He says that the whole understanding thing is overrated and each person should have their own different interpretation. Some people hate that and some people understand. Only David could do it that way.”

Michael Horse (Hawk): “Dreams are very important in David’s artistic palate so the ‘dream theory’ is a real possibility. It breaks all of the rules and he loves to make people think.”

James Marshall (James Hurley): “I can only give a broad spectrum because I just don’t know! I have my little opinions but there’s tons of theories out there that I think could be possible. What really blows me away is that some of them are so fucking brilliant! It reinstalled my faith in humanity.”

Will there be a Twin Peaks season 4?

David Lynch hasn’t ruled out a fourth season, but he has warned fans they would have to be patient. Speaking recently at Serbia’s Belgrade Culture Centre, he revealed: “It took me four and a half years to write and film this season.” Still, the wily director has been known to misdirect the public, and perhaps cast members will be able to shed a bit more light on the subject.

SF: “During filming David said he had such a great time that if it came up he might do it again. But he also said it would take years. It took him a long time to write The Return and that’s the hardest part, he says. Once that’s done everything else moves quicker. But I don’t know, maybe it was just the 25 year gap that made it so hard, maybe it would be easier to write another one. He’s said he’s interested, but who knows? Would I do it? Probably.”

MH: “I don’t think it’ll happen. I think David’s kinda done. It’s died in its glory, like James Dean. But then I didn’t think this one would happen!”

JM: “I can’t comment because I’m not allowed. But would I do another series if I was asked? Certainly.”

Where were you when you heard the news about The Return?

SF: “We went to see David at his house to have a coffee and talk about what was going on. It was so funny. I was like: “I want to be in every episode!” Sheryl [Lee – Laura Palmer] had just gone to the bathroom and David was laughing, saying to her, ‘Sherilyn wants to be in every episode!’ and she was like, ‘yeah, she should!'”

JM: “I play guitar and I was jamming with some friends – we’re actually trying to record something – and I got a call out of nowhere from Sabrina Sutherland (producer). I said yes straight away.”

MH: “When I heard that they were going to do a remake everybody asked if I was going to be in it and I said, “well, nobody called me!” Lynch was still in Paris doing his art show. But then he gave me a ring. Talking to him is like something out of a ’50s sitcom. ‘Hey buddy, we’re getting the gang back together!’ I thought they’d just give me a cameo, but they were very kind to me. I got lots of lines and I was even able to say goodbye to Margaret (Lanterman – ‘Log Lady’). She was a close friend of mine.”

What is David Lynch like to work with?

SF: “He sees into you. He sees your most fragile parts and he knows what a gift it is to open those up and to not be afraid to go into the dark corners.”

MH: “He’s a kind, gentle man and his examination of violence and how appalled he is by it is very key. After 9/11 hit he was so affected that he went into deep meditation.”

JM: There’s one moment I remember very clearly. We were shooting outside at night and they were doing a new set-up so we had a break. It was raining – that misty rain where it’s barely there. I was walking across the parking lot, which was pretty much bare, there was no one out there. I noticed this figure standing there looking straight down. As I got closer I realised it was David, he had that baseball hat on that he always used to wear. The bill of the hat was facing straight down, he wasn’t moving. As I walked past I hear, “James! Come here!” So I go over and I see he’s looking straight down at a mud puddle. “It’s beautiful, isn’t it?” he says and pulls me closer to look at it. The neon sign from the Bang Bang Bar was reflected in the puddle with a bottle where the gun was and a couple of cigarettes where the bullets would be. It was beautiful. I’ll always remember that moment.”

The Official Twin Peaks UK Festival takes place this weekend in London (October 7-8)