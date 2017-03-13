A few years ago, it was near-impossible to escape the cult of Breaking Bad – and being asked if you were watching it by friends/colleagues/everyone. Bryan Cranston’s turn as scheming good-guy-turned-meth-kingpin Walter White was a worldwide phenomenon from its third series onwards, because, let’s be totally honest, that’s when it started getting real good. The first two and a half series were scene-setting, brooding introductions to the White clan, but in hindsight it didn’t quite match the intensity that the latter series mastered.

So if you fancy rewatching, or discovering Heisenberg’s wild ride from the beginning, it’s mighty helpful that a fan has taken on the task of condensing the 62-episode series (roughly 45 hours) into a sleek supercut clocking in at just over two hours, culling some of the bit-part maniacs like Tuco and focusing on the major plot arcs.

For purists, it might be a bit of a kick in the teeth, as hilarious characters like Badger and Skinny Pete are all but eliminated from the story and Jessie’s gripping character arc is severely condensed. But if you’re into Walter White slinging meth and getting into lots of underworld-hijinx – and you’re also a bit short on time – then here’s your saviour.