How to watch the Super Bowl in the UK

Lady Gaga is the star of this year's Super Bowl LI half-time show. Whether you care about the sport or not, it's bound to be a spectacle.

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest events in the American sporting calendar and it takes place tonight (Sunday Feb 5).

Even if you have little interest in the sporting action, there’s a good reason to tune in: Lady Gaga will be performing the famous halftime show, which last year was viewed by a staggering 111.5 million people in the US alone.

The culmination of the NFL’s gruelling five-month season takes place at the NRG stadium in Houston, Texas and will culminate in either the New England Patriots or the Atlanta Falcons being crowned this season’s champion. Wondering how you can watch The Super Bowl in the UK? We’ve got all the answers.

When does the 2017 Super Bowl take place?

It’s on Sunday February 5, 2017 – tonight.

What time does The Super Bowl start?

Kickoff is at 3:30pm on the West Coast of America which translates as 11:30pm in the UK (GMT).

Will the Super Bowl be shown on TV in the UK?

The Super Bowl will be shown on BBC, with coverage beginning at 10:50pm and running until early Monday morning, usually about 3:30am and also on Sky Sports 1 HD.

What time is the halftime show?

Halftime begins at roughly 00:45am, but this could vary depending on the speed of the first half (and American football naysayers always complain it’s too stoppy-starty). Tune in from 00:35am just to make sure you do not miss a thing.

Will Lady Gaga be joined by any guests?

The Super Bowl is famed for either incredible collaborations or for some incredibly bizarre ones. This year, Gaga has remained tight-lipped about who might be joining her but rumours are rife that Beyoncé could be making a surprise appearance for the second year running.

How long will Lady Gaga perform for?

The music act typically play for 15 minutes and usually combine several of their biggest hits for a huge medley. Check out Coldplay’s performance from last year – complete with special guests Beyoncé and Bruno Mars – for an idea of what to expect.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c9cUytejf1k

Will the famous Super Bowl commercials be shown on TV?

Unfortunately, the ads do not air in the UK so you won’t be able to see them on TV. Keep an eye on social media though, as they are bound to be uploaded to sites like Twitter, Facebook and YouTube soon after. We already know that we can expect a first trailer for the new series of Stranger Things Season 2. And we’re likely to get another look at Justin Bieber’s Super Bowl ad.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R55e-uHQna0

Who is going to win the 2017 Superbowl?

It’s likely to be an exciting game. New England are the current favourites but Atlanta have shown a really strong offensive in recent weeks.

What are the basics of the game?

Everyone starts somewhere – check out a few of these instructional videos to get on you ready for the game. And if you still don’t get it, it’s still fun to watch 300 pound blokes crash into each other – you’ll be fine.