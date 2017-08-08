Best episode ever?

Welcome to Westergoss, our weekly analysis and recap of Game of Thrones. Season 7 is in full swing, and in its fourth episode, The Spoils of War, we saw a huge battle shift the odds as the fight for Westeros continues. Here’s the big talking points. Spoilers, obviously.

Game of Thrones GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY When you play the game of thrones, you GIF or you die. Return to the realm with the premiere of Game of Thrones Season 4, April 6 at 9pm on HBO.

The best bits:

1. The massive battle, clearly

A proper showdown between two armies – and our first big one involving a dragon. Leading the charge from Drogon’s back, Daenerys crushed Jaime’s Lannister forces with an army of Dothraki and tons of dragon fire as they made their way from Highgarden to King’s Landing. This enormous scene highlighted the brutality of war and made us question Daenerys’ suitability for the crown: does she enjoy burning people, or did she minimise casualties by targeting the convoy of supplies? During the fight we learned that Dany’s dragons aren’t invulnerable, thanks to Maester Qyburn’s weaponry, and that Bronn actually cares about Jaime’s wellbeing more than money. Which was nice.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Watch now: Game of Thrones with Now TV 14 day free trial

2. Arya’s fight with Brienne

Among other things Arya did this week, this was the best. She schooled Brienne with her Braavosi fighting style, using her tiny sword and new dagger to show how dangerous she can really be. Lookin on, sister Sansa looked pretty worried.

3. Bran terrifying Littlefinger

When Littlefinger presented Bran with the dagger that had nearly been used to kill him back in season 1, Bran spouted one of Littlefinger’s own lines back at him: “Chaos is a ladder”, he said, having never heard it in person. Thanks to his new powers, Bran knows about all Littlefinger’s betrayals and misdeeds. Littlefinger looked thoroughly shaken to learn this.

Fan theory of the week: The dagger Bran gave Arya has hidden meaning

Why did Bran give Arya a dagger? Well, the theory above suggests that Bran knows everything now, so he must have given it to her for a reason. It could be to kill Cersei, Littlefinger, the Night King, or Bran himself, say theorists. Could that be true?

Notes:

Cersei is planning to employ The Golden Company, who we know a fair bit about from the books.

Daenerys wasn’t totally convinced by Jon Snow’s discovery of old drawings in the Dragonglass mine: she still wants him to “bend the knee” before she helps him with the White Walkers.

Yara Greyjoy is still alive: will Theon manage to save her?

Missandei and Daenerys discussed what Missandei and Grey Worm got up to the night before he left. ‘Many things,’ she said.

Dickon’s name continues to supply the lols.

Robert Baratheon was right when he said: “Only a fool would meet the Dothraki in an open field.”

Bran was out of order with Meera Reed. She deserves a knighthood, not just a ‘thank you’.

Davos correcting Jon’s use of ‘less’ to ‘fewer’ was a moment of grammatical beauty.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

Quotes of the week:

Bronn to Dickon: “Men shit themselves when they die. Didn’t they teach you that at fancy lad school?”

Jon [about Daenerys]: “I think she has a good heart.” Davos: “I’ve noticed you staring at her good heart.”

Next episode predictions:

In the trailer for episode 5, above, we can see:

Daenerys telling Lannister soldiers to bend the knee

Tyrion looking disapproving

Wasted earth where the battle was

Jon being roared at on Dragonstone

Cersei scheming

Jon discussing the army of the dead with Dany’s council

The army of the dead swarming

What do you reckon? How would you rate the latest episode? What do you want to see in the next one? Let us know in the comments.