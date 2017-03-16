Last week, fantasy series Game of Thrones finally got an air date for its seventh and crucial series. The problem is, it’ll return in July which is still four months away – so our thirst for a bit of bloody drama needs quenching.

But while you’re waiting for Westeros’ finest to return, it’s well worth getting into The Last Kingdom, the saxon-vikings historical drama which returns for its second series on BBC tonight. Essentially, it’s the Beeb’s lower-budget version of the fantasy epic – but that doesn’t make it any less intriguing and unmissable for TV fanatics. If you’re still on the fence here’s why fans of Thrones should be excited about its return.

It’s actually true

Well, for the most part. The show is based on Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories novels, which in turn is based on real historical figures such as Alfred The Great, the Vikings, the Danes, the Saxons et al. A bit of factual liberty is taken to speed the story up in places, but the show is far grittier and ‘real’ than Game of Thrones. It may just be the funnest history lesson you’ll ever have.

The show doesn’t take itself too seriously

Whereas Thrones is tying up the threads of its multiple plotlines, The Last Kingdom is still trying to win over viewers. So heavy, foreshadowing dialogue is out, and funny, often ludicrous characters and confrontations are the flavour of the episodes.

The action sets are surprisingly good

The battle sequences are certainly smaller, but by no means worse. The opening episode’s reenactment of of The Battle Of York showcases the uncomfortable and bloody reality of battle in fairly intimate settings.

It’s a finite story

Like Thrones, the series is based on a series of fantasy novels, The Saxon Stories. However Cornwell’s got a far better work ethic than George R. R. Martin, having penned the 10 books in just over 13 years. With the show combining two books at a time for the series, we’re likely to reach the end of the story in a comparatively timely matter.

It has its own Jon Snow in lead character Uhtred

Snow is a fan favourite, but there’s no denying that his character arc is progressing slower than we’d like. The Last Kingdom’s ‘protagonist’ Uhtred of Babenburg, features much of the same dashing good-looks, but is a colourful, complex lead for a show that tests the loyalty of viewers, as well as getting stuck in with some decent sword action.