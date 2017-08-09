Could she bring a bit of magic to the teenage Twin Peaks?

Spoilers ahead!

Riverdale season 2 will be returning to our screens in a few, sweet months, and we’ve been promised by Cole Sprouse, who plays show narrator Jughead Jones, that the next installment will be: “much darker” and “much weirder.”

Fans of the teenage Twin Peaks have always been keen to explore the maddest theories about the show, sometimes wildly speculating even the most farfetched ideas (could there be a zombie apocalypse?) But one theory that keeps cropping up is that of Sabrina Spellman, aka Sabrina the Teenage Witch – and whether she’ll be appearing in Riverdale. And with her appearance – would that bring a supernatural element to the series?

These theories go back to the source material for both Riverdale and Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Both television series are based on Archie Comics, and in the comic book series there has been cross over between the two as they exist in the same universe. So could there be a cross over in Riverdale?

We were initially teased by cast, crew and even the official Archie comics twitter account, with them all alluding to an appearance from Sabrina.

KJ Apa who plays the show’s protagonist Archie Andrews, weighed in on the discussion last year, saying: “Sabrina, I don’t know if you’re familiar with Sabrina from the comics, she’s going to come…she comes in our last episode [of season 1].”

And it’s not just Apa. Speaking to Wrap, the creator of Riverdale Roberto Aguirre-Sacase commented on whether the witch would appear, saying: “As I say, never say never, but it’s certainly within the realm of possibility.”

And Archie Comic waded in with this Tweet:

But Sabrina never appeared. So we wonder – were we trolled with the promise of a Sabrina appearance? Eager eyed fans spotted that when FP Jones was in jail in the season finale – he was clutching this comic. A closer look reveals that it’s a copy of Chilling Adventures in Sorcery #1, a comic that Sabrina narrates – is this the appearance that all the cast and crew had been teasing?

But other cast member weren’t quite so convinced. Marisol Nichols who plays Hermione Lodge appeared on AfterBuzz TV had said that Sabrina wouldn’t be appearing in the season finale, saying “I would assume that if we are going to introduce Sabrina the Teenage Witch, that it’s going to be down the line. Like, seasons down the line.”

Show creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa later explained to Comic Book why Sabrina didn’t appear, saying: “There’s no secret that I love that character, and that that character is a huge part of the Archie universe,” Aguirre-Sacasa, who writes the comic book Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, told ComicBook.com. “The truth is, we did talk a lot about introducing Sabrina, but she’s such an important character and it’s such a big idea to introduce the supernatural into a natural world that honestly when we got to the finale — it was before that, it was maybe a couple of months before that — we kind of realized that there was so much stuff to play that if we introduced Sabrina, it would kind of overshadow everything that we had planned.”

So could Sabrina appear in Riverdale season 2? KJ Apa hasn’t ruled it out. Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Apa said: “There has been conversation about Sabrina coming into season two, but I’m pretty sure it hasn’t been decided yet. It would be cool.”

And then of course there are the fan theories about whether she’ll return.

reddit user BugheadRebel has pondered whether Sabrina is already appearing on the show, asking if Betty could actually be Sabrina. “Betty had a self-admitted “darkness inside”. Could this actually be magical powers that she’s been suppressing?” Could it indeed.

And who could forget this old chestnut: that Riverdale will go supernatural and include a zombie apocalypse – giving the perfect set up for Sabrina to turn up. Creator Aguirre-Sacasa teased the inclusion of supernatural in his interview with Comic Book saying: “The show kind of has hints of the supernatural throughout it; there are visions of Jason as a ghost, as a zombie. Archie sees werewolves. There’s a lot of talk about angry, pagan gods and there’s a voodoo doll. We are going to continue exploring the idea of the supernatural being on the fringes of Riverdale, and that might be to lead up to Sabrina’s arrival or that might just be to make it more like Twin Peaks and the way they dealt with the supernatural.”

So it looks like there is still a chance of Sabrina appearing in season 2, and a chance for Riverdale to get supernatural.