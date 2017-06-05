Get to know the Bang Bang Bar residents

David Lynch isn’t just the strangest film-maker since Italian maestro Federico Fellini. He’s also a music-lover, releasing two pretty decent, experimental rock albums since 2011. It’s no surprise then, that he’s jam-packed Twin Peaks season 3 with as many obscure indie bands as possible.

At the end of each episode so far, a lesser-known act (hand-picked by Lynch, of course) has taken to the Bang Bang Bar stage to perform. Loads of you were left scratching your heads, wondering who these frighteningly talented youngsters might be. Lucky for you, we’ve got the answers. Here’s our guide to all of the bands on the Twin Peaks soundtrack, five episodes in.

Chromatics



A personal favourite of Lynch, this band of mysterious indie-rockers from Portland couldn’t be more suited to soundtracking the weirdest show on TV. Their 2015 single ‘Shadow’ is all soaring synths and floaty, high-pitched vocals. It matches perfectly with the surrealist undercurrent coursing through the show.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Episode: One-Two

Song performed: ‘Shadow’

The Cactus Blossoms

If all you want on a Saturday night is a few rounds of Bourbon and some good ‘ol fashioned American entertainment, then The Cactus Blossoms are for you. Their brand of classic folk-Americana would serve them nicely in a smokey Jackson dive bar circa 1957. It’s smooth, almost as smooth as the single-malt whiskey you’d no doubt be suppin’.

Episode: Three

Song performed: ‘Mississippi’

Au Revoir Simone

Brooklyn trio Au Revoir Simone and David Lynch have history. They met at a book store event over a decade ago and the Twin Peaks creator even remixed one of their tracks recently. Their wavy synth-pop number ‘Lark’ adds nicely to the Bang Bang Bar’s liquor-soaked romance with its intense rhythms and ominous organ drone.

Episode: Four

Song performed: ‘Lark’

Trouble

If nepotism really gets your goat then look away now. Riley Lynch, the film-maker’s son, is one of three members belonging to punky blues outfit Trouble, who feature during episode five’s exciting finale. You might also recognise Alex Zhang Hungtai of new age-y rockers Dirty Beaches / Last Lizard, while long-time Lynch sound engineer Dean Hurley fills the remaining spot. Their track ‘Snake Eyes’ features crunchy power chords set alongside squawking saxophones. Its depraved, jazzy feel really chimes with the programme’s sinister aura.

Episode: Five

Song performed: ‘Snake Eyes’

Twin Peaks: The Return airs on Sky Atlantic every Tuesday at 9pm