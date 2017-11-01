LG has been playing classic hit after classic hit. As you were xx

So, Liam Gallagher has rolled out a couple more Oasis bangers as part of his ‘As You Were’ tour. The new solo album (his first ever) has gone down a bloody storm and, riding high on the good vibes, he belted out ‘Some Might Say’ and ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’ at Weston Airport in Dublin and ‘Supersonic’ and ‘I’m Outta Time’ at the SSE Arena in Belfast. He’s never performed these songs as a solo artist before, so it’s safe to say that the crowds were absolutely bloody madferrit.

Yet this is not the first time that Liam’s knocked out a couple of beloved tunes penned by his older sibling. The two are very much not on speaking terms (Liam recently referred to Noel as “my former brother”) but, musically speaking, they continue to be forever entwined. He’s been treating crowds to Oasis classics throughout this tour, much of which he seen him to take to the stage to the familiar sounds of ‘Fuckin’ In The Bushes’, taken from the band’s 2000 album ‘Standing on the Shoulder of Giants’.

Although the emphasis has clearly been on ‘As You Were’, which took many by surprise with its lightness of touch (perhaps attributable to co-writes from a crack team of songwriters that includes Greg Kurstin, acclaimed gun for hire who’s worked with the likes of Adele and Kelly Clarkson), Liam has peppered setlists with Oasis favourites from ‘Wonderwall’ to ‘Be Here Now’ via ‘D’You Know What I Mean?’. Here, then, one place, are all the Oasis songs Liam’s done lately.

