Which Arctic Monkeys album are you?

Are you slinky and sexy, or a right ne'er-do-well?

It’s a question we’ve all pondered upon form time to time: which Arctic Monkeys album am I? The Sheffield band have five to their name – with another potentially to be released by the end of this year, if you believe the rumours swirling around the internet. We’d probably like to imagine we’re a bit ‘AM’ – super cool, slinky and sexy, a rock God in the making? In truth, though, are we possible a touch more ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’ – messy, chaotic, often up to no good? To be fair, they’re both unbelievably fantastic albums, so you can’t go far wrong.

Anyway, you might not be so obvious as that. You might be ‘Favourite Worst Nightmare’, a twitchy, boisterous type who – like the band at the time of its recording – is undergoing a change, becoming something bigger and better. Then there’s ‘Humbug’. If you’re this album, you’re a mysterious and brooding sort, prone to introspection, with a wickedly dark sense of humour. Perhaps, though, you’re ‘Suck It And See’, a classic romantic type whose love is like a reckless serenade. Think you know which Arctic Monkeys album you are already? Give the quiz a go – you might just surprise yourself!