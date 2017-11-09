From turntables to droolworthy box sets, get your perfect gift here

As Christmas draws nearer, the closer you get to spending some quality time with some of your favourite records. Who needs family gatherings when you’ve got a Bowie box set, right?

Whether you’re an MP3 addict who’s completely new to vinyl, or a self-confessed audiophile in need of a level up, we’ve got the Christmas gift for you.

Under £10

Retro vinyl coasters – £4.99 – Buy Now

No cup of coffee should go without being placed on an old school sleeve, doubling up as a trusty coaster.

J Dilla’s ‘Donuts’, 33 1/3rd book – £9.99 – Buy Now



Every vinyl lover needs to hear ‘Donuts’ to appreciate the brilliance of this producer’s unique talent. Once they’ve done that, geek up on Dilla with this essential book.

Under £20

Personalised vinyl print of favourite song lyrics – £12.90 – Buy Now



Express your love for your favourite song – and never forget the lyrics – by getting a great big vinyl print.

David Bowie t-shirt – £15.95 – Buy Now



Already stocked up on all Bowie’s LPs? Add a bit of Starman to the season with this tee.

Cat scratching DJ deck – £16.49 – Buy Now



Pretend your feline friend is DJ Shadow with the help of this knitted turntable. Just don’t hog the decks, or you’ll get a scratch.

Stranger Things: Music from the Netflix Original Series – £18.92 – Buy Now



One of TV’s greatest soundtracks is coming to vinyl, and good lord it looks beautiful. Before you get too excited, it’s out just after Christmas.

Now Playing: Vinyl record display – £18.95 – Buy Now



Stick your favourite cover art in this snazzy display block, and your mates will no longer need to Shazam what’s on the decks.

Under £50

Vinyl me please: 100 Albums you Need on Vinyl and Why – £22.58 – Buy Now



Starting your collection? This is a definitive list on how to get ahead of casual collectors.

Dust and Grooves: Adventures in Record Collecting – £26.00 – Buy Now



Vinyl is a wonderful thing, and who better to express their love for the format than Gilles Peterson, Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA and other greats in this perfect addition to every coffee table.

Rolling Stones varsity jacket – £34.95 – Buy Now



We can’t all have Jagger’s dashing looks, but we can all sport this spiffing jacket.

Play and display record frame – £39.00 – Buy Now



Proudly display your love for vinyl with this flip frame. Its quick release mechanism means you can quickly swap LPs, too.

Stereo turntable with built in speakers, USB and MP3 recording – £39.99 – Buy Now



NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

Vinyl newcomers should start with this versatile, multi-purpose turntable. It allows vinyl recordings to be stored as MP3 files, and plays albums at three speeds.

Under £100

Beatles 7” Christmas record box – £67.78 – Buy Now



Every Beatles Christmas song, released in the same collection. A must-have for anyone feeling especially seasonal.

Audio-Technica turntable – £94.99 – Buy Now



Starting out as a DJ? Need a reliable, high-fidelity turntable? This is the one.

The Smiths, ‘The Queen is Dead’ deluxe edition – £69.99 – Buy Now



The Manchester group’s classic album – NME’s #1 of all time – now comes with original demos, b-sides and live recordings.

Over £100

A state of the art Technics DJ record player – from £575.00 – Buy Now



Splashing out on a classic turntable? Technics’ SL-1200 is widely considered to be the greatest ever made.

Jimi Hendrix experience 8xLP – £153.94 – Buy Now



Sixteen sides of Hendrix greatness, this 8xLP introduction to the world’s finest guitarist is worth the investment.