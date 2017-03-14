Prince Sidon is a charmer, apparently

Let’s talk about the word ‘elasmobranchophilia’. Elasmobranchophilia is the term for a sexual attraction to sharks, and other similar elasmobranchs like rays and skates. The very existence of the word elasmobranchophilia is fucking terrifying.

Now let’s talk about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the recently released entry in the wildly popular Nintendo series. Breath of the Wild is the first proper landmark game for the new Nintendo Switch console, and in the new game is a ‘Zora’ (shark) character called Prince Sidon.

Since the game’s release, Zelda and elasmobranchophilia have improbably collided, in scenes that Twitter at large is quite happily encouraging. Zelda players are sharing tweets, memes, and… other demonstrations of their attraction to Prince Sidon: elasmobranchophilia in motion. And, because we thought you should know, we’re going to look at some examples now.

It starts pretty mild. Like: Sidon’s just a great, positive guy, no?

But then Link and Sidon start sharing looks

Before you know it, Prince Sidon is ‘bae’ and people are having elasmobranchophilic thoughts about him.

And then it gets weirder. Like, rings get involved.

And love stories start to emerge.

So now we’re at the stage where some shark fans are considering taking up Zelda just to experience time with Sidon.

And this type of thing has become vaguely normal.

Whatever floats your boat guys! Or sinks it. Whatever. Ok bye.