Prince Sidon is a charmer, apparently
Let’s talk about the word ‘elasmobranchophilia’. Elasmobranchophilia is the term for a sexual attraction to sharks, and other similar elasmobranchs like rays and skates. The very existence of the word elasmobranchophilia is fucking terrifying.
Now let’s talk about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the recently released entry in the wildly popular Nintendo series. Breath of the Wild is the first proper landmark game for the new Nintendo Switch console, and in the new game is a ‘Zora’ (shark) character called Prince Sidon.
Since the game’s release, Zelda and elasmobranchophilia have improbably collided, in scenes that Twitter at large is quite happily encouraging. Zelda players are sharing tweets, memes, and… other demonstrations of their attraction to Prince Sidon: elasmobranchophilia in motion. And, because we thought you should know, we’re going to look at some examples now.