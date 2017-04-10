Australian rapper ‘2Pec’ racks up massive restaurant bill, swims away to escape paying

The police set off after the rapper on jet skis.

An Australian rapper that goes by the stage-name ‘2pec’ was charged after racking up a large restaurant bill and escaping by running into the sea has been charged in a Queensland court.

Terry Peck was pursued on jet skis after he racked up a A$600 bill (equivalent of £360 or $450) and escaped the restaurant without paying. Local media reports that Peck excused himself to help a friend give birth on the beach.

The rapper was charged with theft and two accounts of assault. The 33-year-old appeared in court on Monday morning (April 10) after the incident at the Omeros Bros restaurant in Surfer’s Paradise, Australia.

According to News.Au, the aspiring rapper entered the restaurant and devoured two whole lobsters, a baby octopus, 21 vodka oyster shots and “a number of Coronas’ before swimming away from shore.

“Oh God! By himself?” said magistrate Joan White when she granted bail after hearing Peck’s picks from the menu.

Peck was told to “never return” to the restaurant to which he seemed to be alright with, remarking that the lobster was “overcooked”.

Listen to 2Pec’s “ozi ozi ozi oy oy oy” below.

Ozi Ozi Ozi Oy Oy Oy by 2Pec fun cool awesome

Mark Hunnybun, a representative of Omeros Bros, rejects the criticism from serious adult man 2pec, telling ABC News: “We pride ourselves on cooking our lobsters perfectly.”

The restaurant can be found on TripAdvisor’s list of top ten Australian dining experiences while the Gold Coast’s favourite rapper, 2Pec, has music that can be found here