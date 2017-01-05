Discover the recipe for ‘Pulp Fiction’s Big Kahuna Burger

Sam Moore

Learn how to make the "tasty burger"

Press

The Big Kahuna Burger, the fictional patty made famous in the classic 1994 film Pulp Fiction, now has a recipe – thanks to a YouTube chef.

The burger serves an integral part in one of the Quentin Tarantino-directed film’s classic scenes, which sees Jules Winnfield (played by Samuel L. Jackson) questioning Brett over his choice of fast food restaurant, before asking his soon-to-be victim if he can have a bite of his burger. The line “that is a tasty burger!” that Jules utters after he takes a bite subsequently became synonymous with the film.

Press

The fictional Hawaiian-themed burger chain also featured in three of Tarantino’s other films: Reservoir Dogs, Death Proof and Four Rooms. Until now, a recipe for the burger had never been developed, but YouTube chef Babish – who runs a video series called Binging with Babish – has created a Big Kahuna Burger in his latest video.

Firstly making a Kahuna Burger in the manner that it is portrayed in Pulp Fiction – beef patty, American cheese, ketchup, bun (although he misses the lettuce featured in the burger in the film) – Babish then moves onto making a more Hawaiian-tinged concoction, adding caramelised pineapples and jack cheese to a double patty, served in a traditional Hawaiian roll.

Watch Babish make the Big Kahuna Burger below.