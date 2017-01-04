‘Bob’s Burgers’ sold at LA pop-up shop

Cult animated series has aired for seven seasons

A pop-up shop in Los Angeles has served burgers from cult cartoon Bob’s Burgers.

The animated sitcom centres on the Belcher family as they run a hamburger restaurant in an unnamed seaside community.

Bento Box Entertainment showcased the idea for the pop-up burger stand which allowed fans to take in the show while chomping on real-life burger creations inspired by the series including the “We’re Here, We’re Gruyere, Get Used to It” or the “Paranormal Pepper Jack-tivity” burgers.

The event, which took place in LA chef Alvin Cailan’s famed restaurant incubator Unit 120, took full advantage of the space’s culinary creativity by having ten different local chefs create their own gourmet versions of Bob’s pun-riddled burgers.

“Bob’s Burgers is my favourite TV show of all time,” Cailan told Vice. “The struggles the Belchers go through trying to run a restaurant and pay bills and raise a family is common to us industry folks.

“We had all our current Unit 120 chefs make a burger: Chad Valencia, Isa Fabro, Lawrence Fama, and [sommelier] Anthony Cailan.

“Then my buddies from Badmaash, Welxer’s Deli, and the NoMad Truck. But I was particularly excited to let people taste burgers from some amazing chefs I want people to get to know like Christian Alquiza from Sweetfin, Royce Burke from Chimney Coffee, and Dom Crisp from L&E Oyster Bar.”

Chef Chris Requena took inspiration from the show to create the “Get In My Deli” burger featuring an Angus beef patty, Russian dressing, grilled onions, Swiss cheese, and house-smoked pastrami bacon.

“There really isn’t another show quite like it,” Requena said of Bob’s Burgers. “The inspiration for the ‘Get In My Deli’ burger is just an extension of our philosophy here at Wexler’s Deli. We wanted to keep it simple, execute it well, and use the best product available to us.”

The series has already aired for seven seasons and filming is currently under way on Season Eight.

In the past a number of bands have made appearances in the animated series including The National and Sleater Kinney.