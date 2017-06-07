BrewDog are offering everyone who votes in the General Election a free beer

All you have to do is prove you voted tomorrow (June 8)

BrewDog are offering everyone who votes in tomorrow’s General Election (June 8) a free beer.

Tomorrow, polling stations across the country will open as UK citizens decide whether to keep Theresa May as Prime Minister and the Conservative party in power or to elect a new government.

The beer company are trying to reward those who utilise their vote in the election by gifting them a free can of Punk IPA. All you have to do to get one is prove you voted.

As Shortlist reports, to get your free beer you have to take a photo of yourself outside your polling station and then show the picture to the staff at any BrewDog pub.

The offer will run through Friday so those who can’t get to a polling station until later in the evening can still take advantage of the offer. Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm on June 8.

James Watt, co-founder of BrewDog, said of the idea behind the offer: “Whatever your views, whatever your status, every vote was created equal. An election is a key moment for those that feel marginalised or underrepresented to stand up and be counted; so we want to encourage and reward those making their voices heard on 8th of June.”