Brie-oncé: two artists spent 36 hours turning 40kg of cheese into the world’s grate-est popstar

She can see your Halo-mi

Not many things are cheesy in the literal and the figurative sense, but not many things are a 40kg cheddar sculpture of Beyoncé. Last week, the legendary singer was painstakingly rendered in a huge block of fermented dairy by the food artist Jacqui Kelly (aka Instagram’s totallysugarlondon), and her cheese-sculpting student, David Bradley. All they used to create it was a knife, a paint brush and a magnifying glass.

Was delighted to create this cheese Beyonce for the E20 Cheese & Wine Collective / Robin Collective, 40kg of cheese & 36 hours later A post shared by Jacqui Kelly (@totallysugarlondon) on Mar 30, 2017 at 4:31am PDT

The task in question acted as Bradley’s training for The Robin Collective‘s ‘E20 Cheese Carving Championships’ in Stratford, east London, which took place last weekend (April 1-2). Jacqui Kelly is a professional food and sugar artist – the image she chose to imitate so accurately was the below one from Beyoncé’s pregnancy photoshoot, which broke the service’s most-liked record when it revealed she was expecting twins. The post now has a total of 10.8m likes.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

If you’re wondering what happened at the cheese sculpting competition, there’s plenty of evidence on Instagram. The three contestants included the aforementioned David Bradley – they created massive cheese faces of their own for the contest, with one, of course, made out of vegan cheese. See their work in the posts below (and watch out for the one of Donald Trump).