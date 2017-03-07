It's only British Pie Week!

Pies are good, aren’t they? So good, in fact, that they’ve got their own seven-day celebration. That’s right pastry fiends, this week is British Pie Week so we had a chat with some cool music dudes about their all-time favourite fillings.

Serge, Kasabian

Redferns

“Chicken Balti Pukka pie. Fact.”

Harry, Peace

Dan Kendall

“Mine and Dom’s music teacher was called Mr Pie. He wore a moustache. My favourite pie is apple pie because a magical thing happens to apples when you heat them up. They deconstruct themselves for the better.”

Wiley

“My favourite pie is chicken and veg. I used to put them in the oven and act like I’d made them from scratch. LOL.”

Maggie Rogers

“The best type of pie is pumpkin pie because… well…. duh. It’s served cold in the US and it’s delicious. I really don’t like warm fruit so fruit pies are out. Weird, I know!”

Tim Burgess

Press

“I’m a big fan of Twin Peaks so I’m going to say a slice of damn fine cherry pie!”

Goldie

Courtney Francis

“My favourite is steak and bloody mushroom with chips n’ gravy – a Midlands favourite.”

Laurie, Slaves

Jordan Hughes

“Apple pie is my favourite type of pie. My auntie Pauline would make apple pies for me when she’d come to visit and write my name on the top in pastry. She recently made me one as I told her I missed them.”

Well isn’t that just the cutest. Happy Pie Week, one and all.