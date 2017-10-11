British village pub named ‘best restaurant in the world’

And you can find it in North Yorkshire

An international poll of customer reviews has declared that a village pub in North Yorkshire is ‘the best restaurant in the world’.

A poll published by TripAdvisor is behind the grand proclamation, with the travel company confirming that it was the first time since 2012 that a British establishment had landed the prestigious title.

The Black Swan in Oldstead, North Yorkshire took home the title of ‘best restaurant in the world’ this year, with the honour going to the pub after the consideration of millions of reviews and opinions collected on the TripAdvisor site over a 12-month period.

The Black Swan’s victory has deprived Martín Berasategui in Spain from retaining the title for a third year, having first been awarded the honour in 2015.

TripAdvisor said that their poll differed from other awards as they were “not based on a small judging panel”, but rather feedback from patrons of the restaurants in question.

See the top ten from the TripAdvisor poll below.

1. The Black Swan, Oldstead, North Yorkshire, UK

2. Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, Great Milton, Oxfordshire, UK

3. Maison Lameloise, Chagny, France

4. L’Auberge de l’Ill, Illhaeusern, France

5. Martin Berasategui, Lasarte, Spain

6. Daniel, New York City, United States

7. La Colombe, Constantia, South Africa

8. David’s Kitchen, Chiang Mai, Thailand

9. Maido, Lima, Peru

10. El Celler de Can Roca, Girona, Spain