The Chicken Connoisseur to get his own Channel 4 TV show

Elijah Quashie became an internet sensation in December 2016 after his YouTube series 'The Pengest Munch' went viral

The Chicken Connoisseur is to front a brand new Channel 4 TV show later this year.

The YouTube star, AKA Elijah Quashie, went viral in December 2016 after his online series The Pengest Munch set the internet alight. Each episode saw Quashie review a different London chicken shop, with the host breaking down each part of the dining experience in his overall mission to direct viewers to the best fried chicken in the capital.

Channel 4 have now signed up the services of The Chicken Connoisseur for a new show, which is set to debut on the channel later this year.

Called The Peng Life, the show will see Quashie “hunting down the most-wanted things his city has to offer and he’ll sample them at two different price points – street and elite level.

“From food to fashion, he’ll be sorting the superior from the sub-par and giving his adjudication on which tested items are deserving of being titled The Pengest,” Channel 4’s press release states. “He’ll also meet up with some celebs to review some stuff and to find out what the pengest luxuries are in their life.”

Speaking about the commission, Quashie remarked: “On YouTube I do the chicken ting, but now on Channel 4 I’m reviewing everything! The cheapest stuff to the most expensive stuff. Basically the deadest stuff you’ll ever find to the most expensive, baller status stuff. I’ll see if it’s worth the moolah. Hold tight.”

Back in April, The Chicken Connoisseur signed a book deal with Blink Publishing.