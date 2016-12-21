Christmas party? Top chef reveals the best drink for a hangover cure

There's nothing quite like hair of the dog

We are now deep in the throes of Christmas party season. With many more to come and the heavy one of New Years Eve, one top chef has revealed what he believes to be the best and easiest hangover cure.

Renowned as one of the world’s greatest chefs and founder of London’s legendary St John’s, Fergus Henderson and many others who lead the field in the food industry have often been singing the praises of Fernet-Branca for its strong and invigorating flavour. Fittingly, it’s an ingredient in his ultimate hair of the dog hangover drink.

Speaking to Vice, Henderson has passed on the hangover cure that he learned from his father before him. Next time you wake up with a raging hangover, just mix together Fernet-Branca , crème de menthe, and ice. “Do not be put off by the colour,” he adds.

Seeing as Fernet-Branca is blended with over 40 herbs and spices, including myrrh, rhubarb, chamomile, cardamom and saffron – given the sweet, minty kick of crème de menthe, it’s easy to imagine this blowing the cobwebs away and giving you your second wind.

