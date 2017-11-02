Here’s when the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck is coming to you

From Plymouth to Glasgow, the tour will kick off next week (November 11)

Coca-Cola have announced details of its Christmas Truck tour – see the full UK itinerary below.

The drinks company will send its seasonal trucks out on tour next week (November 11) for a jaunt that will wrap up at the Essex shopping centre intu Lakeside on December 17.

The tour is the seventh year that Coca-Cola have sent their trucks on a UK trip, with the vehicles becoming a recognisable part of the build-up to Christmas through their presence in the series of “Holidays are Coming” adverts.

Anyone who turns up at one of the locations can receive a 150ml can of Coca–Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke or Coca–Cola Classic, while any selfies that are taken by the truck can also be projected onto the vehicle.

Every truck stop will also include a recycling call-to-action, encouraging people to recycle bottles and cans as part of Coca–Cola‘s recent ‘Love Story’ recycling advert.

See details of the upcoming Coca-Cola Christmas Truck tour below.

Speaking about the tour, Coca–Cola Great Britain’s marketing director Aedamar Howlett said: “Coca–Cola is synonymous with the Christmas season and it’s no secret that our much-loved Christmas truck tour marks the unofficial countdown to Christmas.

“We can’t wait to start spreading holiday cheer and we are excited to announce a brand new route for 2017 – which brings a sprinkling of festive magic to fans across the UK.”

However, Liverpool’s Liberal Democrat leader Richard Kemp called for a ban to the Coca-Cola Truck visiting the city earlier this week as it is “in the grip of an obesity epidemic”.