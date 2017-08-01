Domino’s is giving away 10,000 free pizzas today

It's the stuff of doughy dreams.

Domino’s have announced that they’ll be giving away 10,000 free pizzas today to celebrate the opening of their 1000th store in the UK.

The massive offer is available across the UK, but there’s a slight catch – only 10 pizzas are available in each store.

Understandably, that means that you’ll have to head down to your local Dominos NOW, as the offer started when every store opened this morning at 11am.

It’s really as simple as that, you’ll bag a free personal sized cheese and tomato pizza if you just so happen to be one of the first ten people in store.

But if you miss out, there’s a slight consolation if you live near the newly opened 1000th store in Overton, Hampshire.

100 ‘Domi-Notes’ have been spread nearby, and you’ll still bag yourself a free pizza if you just so happen to find some of them.

David Wild, the CEO of Domino’s, said: “From just one store in Luton to 1,000 in just over 30 years is a remarkable feat and testament to the hard work and commitment of everyone at Domino’s. One thousand stores is a major milestone for our business and we’re extremely proud. But it’s the validation of our fantastic pizzas from our thousands of customers that really counts.

“Domi-Day” is our way of saying thank you for their continued loyalty and support and we look forward to opening more stores, creating more jobs and delivering more pizza over the next 30 years and beyond.”

