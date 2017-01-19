Donald Trump’s inauguration menu revealed

It seems that Trump steaks won't be making an appearance

Donald Trump’s inauguration menu has been revealed, as the traditional luncheon is set to be held at the Capitol tomorrow (January 20).

The inaugural lunch in its current form first began in 1953. Obama’s menu in 2013 included lobster, grilled bison and apple pie.

According to NPR reporter Susan Davis, Trump’s menu includes lobster and shrimp, followed by beef and potatoes and finished with chocolate soufflé. You can see the full list below.

Trump’s inauguration has been hit with many problems so far. A host of artists have either turned down invitations to perform or pulled out of planned events.

Former America’s Got Talent runner-up Jackie Evancho is the only big name booked to perform at the ceremony so far. However, Michael Flatley and his Lord of the Dance troupe have reportedly been booked.

The gig at the Lincoln Memorial tonight (January 19) will also include performances from 3 Doors Down, Toby Keith, Sam Moore, Jon Voight, DJ Ravidrums, The Piano Guys, Tim Rushlow, Larry Stewart, Lee Greenwood and Marty Roe.

Meanwhile, Audioslave are preparing to reunite for an anti-Donald Trump Inauguration Ball this week. Performers have also been announced for the anti-Trump Women’s March taking place in Washington, D.C. this weekend.