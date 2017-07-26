‘Game Of Thrones” Hot Pie opened his own bakery to sell Direwolf bread in real life

The bakery is called You Know Nothing Jon Dough

Game Of Thrones‘ own Hot Pie opened his own bakery to celebrate the return of the HBO show.

Last Monday (July 17), actor Ben Hawkey, who plays the character, sold snacks to hungry fans via Deliveroo.

The bakery, called You Know Nothing Jon Dough, sold Direwolf bread based on the one Hot Pie baked for Arya Stark in the series.

Hawkey’s recipe saw the loaves being made out of wholewheat cornbread and orange zest, as Digital Spy reports. Instructions suggest they are best served slightly warm with soft butter.

Hawkey said: “Hot Pie’s Direwolf loaves are a favourite for Game of Thrones fans, and people are always asking me for the secret of my recipe.

“I can’t share that, but Deliveroo customers will have the chance to try them themselves. You don’t even need to take a dangerous walk down the King’s Road to visit, it comes to you.”

The Direwolf loaves have since sold out, but did cost £1 when they were available.

In the meantime, in the latest episode of Game of Thrones, Jorah is told that because he can’t be cured of a skin condition called greyscale, he is being sent to live in old Valyria for the rest of his life.

He then pens a heartfelt farewell letter to Daenerys (or “Khaleesi” as he calls her) expressing his affection for her. The contents of that note have now been revealed and it’s pretty emotional.