Got your A-level results? Now Nando’s wants to give you free chicken

Whether you passed with flying colours or feel like you could have done better, today just keeps on getting better for those collecting their A-level results – as Nando’s are offering students free chicken.

All you need to do is head down to your local branch with a copy of your results and a Student ID to claims your free quarter of a charter or fire-starter. The offer applies to all orders over £7

“Whether you’re celebrating or commiserating, we’re here to help with a free 1/4 Chicken or Fire-Starter on us,” a Nando’s spokesman said. “All you need to do is visit us and show your results (don’t worry, we won’t tell anyone!), and remember to bring your ID. It’s only for today, so be quick!”

They added: “Whether heading to uni, into the world of work, or off travelling the world, Nando’s wants to share in the celebration, and in the true spirit of PERi-PERi, there’s no minimum grade required.”

Students have taken online to voice their reaction in receiving their results, with top grades increasing for the first time in six years. However, there’s been a decrease of 2 percent in uni places confirmed this year, meaning more available on clearing.