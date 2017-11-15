Greggs apologises for replacing baby Jesus with sausage roll in nativity scene

The picture featured in the promotional campaign for the bakery chain's forthcoming advent calendar

Greggs have apologised for “causing offence” by replacing the baby Jesus with a sausage roll in a nativity scene which intended to promote its new advent calendar.

The bakery chain featured the image in its campaign for the new calendar, which is set to go on sale across its outlets from Monday (November 20). Each door of the calendar features a tear-off token that can be taken into Greggs’ shops and exchanged for an item off the menu every day.

However, Greggs have been forced to apologise after one of the images used to promote the calendar drew criticism from some members of the public.

Depicting the nativity scene, the photo in question replaced the baby Jesus with a half-eaten sausage roll – see the image in question below.

A spokesman for Greggs told Digital Spy in a statement that the bakery was sorry to have caused offence with the image.

“We’re really sorry to have caused any offence, this was never our intention.”