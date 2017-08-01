Greggs are “one step closer” to a home delivery option

The bakery giant are rolling out drive-thrus across the UK

Greggs are rolling out drive-thru branches across the UK, a move which puts them “one step closer” to a home delivery option.

The news comes via Chronicle Live and Greggs chief executive Roger Whiteside, who says: “We opened our first ‘Drive-Thru’ shop at Irlam, Greater Manchester, in June and have been encouraged by its popularity, indicating a demand for further drive-thru locations.

“Customers are very taken by the idea of not having to leave their cars. We wondered if they would be welcoming to do this, and it’s been very positive – I don’t understand why we haven’t done this years ago.”

“We are actively looking for more sites but we will be competing against others looking for more sites. It’s something that’s become more and more prevalent – you’ve even got coffee shops now involved in drive-thrus.”

Enticingly, Whiteside also suggests that Greggs home delivery is one step closer, and that he is watching how McDonalds’ recent delivery partnership with Uber Eats pans out.

“On home delivery, if you’d asked me a few years ago I couldn’t see there being demand,” he continues. “Now I can see there is demand, but now it needs to be proved we can make money from it. I’m one step closer to it.”

Greggs has been a British national institution since its launch in 1939 – it specialises in sweet and savoury pastry dishes.