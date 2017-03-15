Heinz’s new ad campaign actually uses a Don Draper idea from ‘Mad Men’

Don Draper's 'Pass the Heinz' pitch finally gets picked up.

Heinz have actually used one of Don Draper’s advertising pitches from Mad Men for their latest campaign.

In the fictional series set in the world of ’50s advertising, Jon Hamm’s Don Draper is seen pitching a campaign called “Pass the Heinz” to brand executives.

The campaign proposed showing a series of food items – french fries, a cheeseburger and a steak – looking dry and unappealing without a bright red dash of Heinz ketchup to accompany them.

In the show, Heinz execs rejected the idea because it didn’t show the brand’s famous ketchup bottle, calling it “half an ad”. However, real-life Heinz bosses have now picked up the idea.

Heinz’s branding chief Nicole Kulwicki told AdWeek: “Even though Don Draper created the ‘Pass the Heinz’ campaign almost 50 years ago, the communications still really work in today’s world. Mr. Draper really understood the one thing every Heinz fan knows, which is to never settle for the foods you love without the great taste of Heinz.”

She added: “What we loved about the campaign is that it doesn’t require paragraphs of copy to explain it. It features mouthwatering food images, and all that’s missing is the Heinz.”

Check out images from the real-life campaign below.