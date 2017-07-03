Watch Game Of Thrones’ Hodor star in new KFC advert

Ad makes reference to the character's death scene from season 6

Kristian Nairn, the actor who played Hodor in Game Of Thrones, appears in a new advert for KFC.

The ad, titled ‘Lunchtime is coming’ and promoting the fast food chain’s new Ricebox menu, makes references to the character’s death scene in season 6 of the HBO show. Watch below.

Northern Irish actor Nairn also performs as a DJ, recently touring his ‘Rave of Thrones’ show. Describing his DJ sets as “loud, bassy, dark, uplifting, fluid”, Nairns recently told NME that he thinks his character would be a fan.

“I think he would enjoy dance music, with the patterns and repetition, but I don’t think he would be a great DJ, and certainly a terrible MC over the microphone!” he said.

Game of Thrones season 7 returns on HBO on July 16. Watch a trailer for the new season below.

Meanwhile, the final season of Game of Thrones will reportedly consist of ‘feature-length’ episodes that are more than an hour in length.

Speaking at Con of Thrones, a fan convention in Nashville, sound designer Paula Fairfield reportedly revealed that season 8 “could be in the 80-plus-minute range of a feature film”.

Fairfield also reportedly claimed that the finale of Season 7, which has been confirmed as being 82 minutes, will act as a potential blueprint for the show’s final season – ahead of its debut next year.