People are baking Katy Perry’s cherry pie recipe that she tweeted out – and she’s rating the responses

The singer asked fans to "bake me the world's best cherry pie - and you may get a surprise"

Katy Perry has been responding to fans who have baked cherry pies that follow a recipe she tweeted out on Monday (April 24) – see some of the baking efforts below.

The singer, who last released an album in 2013 with ‘Prism’, asked her fans to “bake me a pie and you may get a surprise”, before tweeting out a five-step recipe for baking the “World’s Best Cherry Pie.”

Perry’s followers have since inundated her Twitter account with pictures of their pies, while also enquiring about the nature of their “surprise.” It appears that the singer is sending those who have their pie pictures retweeted a gift in the mail.

See some of the cherry pie efforts below.

Fans have also been tweeting the words #BonAppetit, which is rumoured to be the title of Perry’s comeback single. The words are also written at the bottom of the aforementioned cherry pie recipe.

The official Twin Peaks account even got in on the action, tweeting a screenshot from the famous cherry pie scene from the show’s original run in the early 1990s.

Perry, meanwhile, recently revealed that she used to protest outside Madonna and Marilyn Manson concerts.

“I miss references all the time,” she said. “[Christian singer] Amy Grant was our Madonna. We knew about Madonna and Marilyn Manson in my family because we picketed their concerts.”