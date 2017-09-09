Kelis finally reveals the recipe for her milkshake

Which ingredients bring all the boys to the yard?

Kelis has finally revealed what goes into her milkshake that brings all the boys to the yard.

– Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

Her 2003 hit ‘Milkshake’ went on to have global success – bagging a Grammy Award nomination in the process – but Kelis has never actually revealed the recipe for the iconic drink.

Now, she has finally shared her recipe, to coincide with National Chocolate Milkshake Day (Sept 12).

Releasing a step-by-step video, the secret ingredient for ‘My Milkshake’ has turned out to be none other than Baileys. Watch the video here and see the step-by-step guide below that.

1. Combine 3 oz Baileys, 8 oz of ginger beer, four scoops of chocolate ice-cream five pieces of candied ginger and a half teaspoon of cayenne pepper in a blender with ice.

2. Blend the milkshake until smooth.

3. Dip the rim of a glass in honey, before dipping in chilli and cinnamon sugar.

4. Pour into glass, top with ginger infused whipped cream and a piece of candied ginger.

5. Await all the boys in the yard.

Kelis trained in cooking at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu school. She released a cookbook, My Life On A Plate in 2014 and has released her own range of sauces, Bounty & Full.

Last year, Kelis opened a pop-up burger restaurant in London. KELISxLEBUN was in association with burger restaurant Le Bun.