Liam Neeson turns up to sandwich shop after they make a sign offering him free food

The Vancouver, Canada eatery had their bluff called by the 'Taken' star when he made a surprise appearance at their shop earlier this week

Liam Neeson surprised a sandwich shop earlier this week after he turned up to their premises to claim some free food – having been guaranteed the complimentary meal by a sign that had been put out by the shop that read ‘Liam Neeson eats here for free’.

The Big Star Sandwich Co. shop in Vancouver, Canada put the aforementioned sign outside their premises after learning that Neeson was filming nearby.

When you hear #LiamNeeson is filming in #downtownnewwest A post shared by Big Star Sandwich Co. (@bigstarsandwich) on May 2, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

The shop was surprised later that day to see the Taken and Love Actually actor actually walk through its doors, where he reportedly asked for his meal by saying “Where is my free sandwich?” in the style of his character from Taken.

“Holy fuck, it worked!” the shop wrote on their Instagram, along with a picture of two staff members with Neeson.

Holy f**k, it worked! #liamneeson A post shared by Big Star Sandwich Co. (@bigstarsandwich) on May 2, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT

The Deli have now dedicated a sandwich to Neeson, which debuted in the eatery yesterday and features “lots of beef, a one-two-punch of bacon and hickory sticks, and spice that’ll get revenge on you tomorrow!”

Today's feature is the Neeson! Lot's of beef, a one-two-punch of bacon and hickory sticks, and spice that'll get revenge on you tomorrow! #AlwaysHearty #SandwichLife A post shared by Big Star Sandwich Co. (@bigstarsandwich) on May 3, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Back in March, Neeson took part in a sketch for Comic Relief where he auditioned to be Stephen Hawking’s new computerised voice.

dfpad-mpu-2 NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

Neeson – who also starred in the Love Actually special for Red Nose Day – said: “Stephen, it’s me. Surely it has to be me. Listen to my voice – it’s deep, it’s sexy, it’s got a tinge of physics.”