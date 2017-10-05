Loyle Carner has got his own burger at Honest Burgers

But be quick - the 'Chilli Con Carner' burger won't be around for long...

Loyle Carner has teamed up with Honest Burgers to launch a new joint burger for a limited time only.

The Croydon MC has partnered with the burger chain for a limited run of the ‘Chilli Con Carner’ burger at its Brixton location in south London. The burger is comprised of beef, braised steak chilli con carne, double cheddar, sour cream, lettuce and pickles.

Carner is playing a sold-out show at the nearby O2 Academy Brixton tomorrow (October 6), which also marks the first of two days that the ‘Chilli Con Carner’ burger will be available at the Brixton branch of Honest Burgers. £1 from every burger sold will go to Carner’s cooking school for children with ADHD, and it will be on sale until the end of Saturday (October 7).

Talking about the joint burger on Twitter, Carner revealed that his first-ever job was at the same Honest Burgers restaurant in Brixton.

Carner’s current tour attracted headlines last month after he announced on Twitter that he was open to the idea of swapping retro football shirts for gig tickets.

The ‘Yesterday’s Gone’ rapper took up the idea after a fan proposed the swap on social media, oferring Carner an original 1990 Sweden home shirt in return for two tickets to his show in Dublin.