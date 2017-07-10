How you can get a free Pina Colada worth £10 from Malibu tonight
Malibu have teamed up with Hackney's Palm Vaults to create special Pina Colada recipes
It’s National Pina Colada day today and Malibu are offering free Pina Coladas at bars all around the country.
If you head into a branch of All Bar One, Be at One, Las Iguanas, Giraffe and more this evening, you can get a free Pina Colada by registering here and redeeming your unique code.
Malibu have also teamed up with Hackney’s Palm Vaults to create special Pina Colada recipes to mark the occasion. Get into the spirit and become a mixmaster yourself with the recipe tutorial videos for the Sunset Colada and the Palm Freakshake below.
“Putting the versatility of Malibu rum to the test, the girls at Palm Vaults have been working hard to develop some eye popping, jaw dropping, one of a kind recipes that bring together their tantalizingly unique style with the tropical tastes of Malibu,” said a spokesman.
See the ingredients for the Sunset Colada and Palm Freakshake below.
Malibu Sunset Colada ingredients:
50ml Malibu rum
100ml freshly juiced pineapple
25ml coconut cream
15 ml freshly squeezed lime juice
10ml single cream
1 pinch salt
Palm freak shake ingredients:
3 scoops of Malibu rum & vanilla ice cream
5 table spoons cream of coconut
7 tablespoons freshly squeezed pineapple
50ml of Malibu rum
Blend until smooth and garnish with whipped Malibu coconut cream
Gold leaf lollies
Crumbled coconut cloud meringue
Sunset meringues
Malibu marsh mallows