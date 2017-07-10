How you can get a free Pina Colada worth £10 from Malibu tonight

Malibu have teamed up with Hackney's Palm Vaults to create special Pina Colada recipes

It’s National Pina Colada day today and Malibu are offering free Pina Coladas at bars all around the country.

If you head into a branch of All Bar One, Be at One, Las Iguanas, Giraffe and more this evening, you can get a free Pina Colada by registering here and redeeming your unique code.

Malibu have also teamed up with Hackney’s Palm Vaults to create special Pina Colada recipes to mark the occasion. Get into the spirit and become a mixmaster yourself with the recipe tutorial videos for the Sunset Colada and the Palm Freakshake below.

“Putting the versatility of Malibu rum to the test, the girls at Palm Vaults have been working hard to develop some eye popping, jaw dropping, one of a kind recipes that bring together their tantalizingly unique style with the tropical tastes of Malibu,” said a spokesman.

See the ingredients for the Sunset Colada and Palm Freakshake below.

Malibu Sunset Colada ingredients:

50ml Malibu rum

100ml freshly juiced pineapple

25ml coconut cream

15 ml freshly squeezed lime juice

10ml single cream

1 pinch salt

Palm freak shake ingredients:

3 scoops of Malibu rum & vanilla ice cream

5 table spoons cream of coconut

7 tablespoons freshly squeezed pineapple

50ml of Malibu rum

Blend until smooth and garnish with whipped Malibu coconut cream

Gold leaf lollies

Crumbled coconut cloud meringue

Sunset meringues

Malibu marsh mallows