People think the new McDonald’s uniform makes employees look like evil ‘Star Wars’ characters

'Impressive, most impressive'

Twitter users have been commenting on McDonald’s new uniforms, with many comparing them to characters from The Empire from Star Wars.

According to the fast food chain, the new uniforms were designed as a collaboration between Bindu Rivas and Waraire Boswell, who actually worked at a McDonald’s in California before he started designing for celebrities like Will Smith and Ellen DeGeneres. The new look will debut this month at all 14,000 US restaurants.

“Our new collections focus on comfort, fit, functionality and contemporary professionalism, delivering a uniform that crew and managers will feel comfortable to work in and proud to wear,” Jez Langhorn, McDonald’s Senior Director of HR, said.

“Beyond that, it’s another step in the company’s continuous effort to raise the bar by investing in people and improving the restaurant experience with a focus on hospitality.”

McDonald’s insists that an internal survey showed that more than 70% of restaurant employees felt that the “new uniforms provide a modern image that they would be proud to wear”, but people on the internet had a very different opinion.

One wrote: “Time for another game of… ‘Am I a McDonald’s Employee or an Imperial Officer Working on the Death Star?'”

Another said: “I guess they put a McDonald’s on the Death Star.”

Others compared the uniforms to North Korea leader Kim Jong-un. You can view a selection below:

Meanwhile, a packet of old McDonald’s limited-edition Szechuan sauce recently sold on Ebay for nearly £15,000 (£11,500) after being popularised in an episode of Rick and Morty.

In 1998, McDonald’s launched a short-lived promotional Szechuan sauce to coincide with the release of the Disney film Mulan. Then, earlier this month, an episode of the cult sci-fi cartoon Rick and Morty lobbied McDonalds for the long-dead promo sauce’s return, filling its season 3 premiere with references to it. The end of the episode sees Rick make an epic rant to Morty about the sauce.