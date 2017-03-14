Pizza Hut launches new pulled chicken pizza

The Sweet Chilli Pulled Chicken pizza is available nationwide now

Pizza Hut has launched a new pulled chicken pizza.

The Sweet Chilli Pulled Chicken pizza is available nationwide now and is made with bechemel sauce, pulled chicken, red onion, roquito chillies and sweet chilli sauce. Find more info here.

It’s available in all sizes, bar flatbreads and kid pizzas. The price of the individual sizes range from £11.45 to £12.35 an sharing size ranges from £18.35-£19.95.

See the pizza in the image above.

