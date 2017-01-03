Rick Astley to launch his own beer

Never Gunna Give Brew Up...

Rick Astley has announced that they’d set to launch his very own beer.

The ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ 80s pop icon, who recently delighted fans by sharing his cover of Foo Fighters’ classic ‘Everlong’, is teaming up with Danish brewery Mikkeller to make his own ‘fruity pilsner’.

“I enjoy a beer with friends and I’m hoping to sell my own brand soon,” he told The Mirror. “I’ve been working with the Mikkeller brewery in Copenhagen, which was founded ten years ago by a teacher who made his own beer at home.

– Read more: Rockstars’ beers – whose is the best?

“Mikkeller beer is quite experimental and they’ve been sending me various bottles to sample. Some are quite fruity – one was a pear beer they make for a restaurant, but we’ve gone for a pilsner type lager.”

Astley added: “All I need now is a name for it.”

Last year saw Astley release his chart-topping eighth album, ’50’.

Meanwhile, Rick Astley’s upcoming UK tour dates are below.

Thu March 23 2017 – GLASGOW Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Fri March 24 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Newcastle City Hall

Sat March 25 2017 – HARROGATE Harrogate International Conference Centre

Mon March 27 2017 – PRESTON Preston Guildhall and Charter Theatre

Tue March 28 2017 – SHEFFIELD Sheffield City Hall and Memorial Hall

Thu March 30 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Royal Concert Hall Nottingham

Fri March 31 2017 – MANCHESTER Bridgewater Hall

Sat April 01 2017 – LIVERPOOL Liverpool Empire Theatre

Mon April 03 2017 – LEICESTER De Montfort Hall

Tue April 04 2017 – SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion

Thu April 06 2017 – PORTSMOUTH Portsmouth Guildhall

Fri April 07 2017 – BOURNEMOUTH BIC

Sat April 08 2017 – GUILDFORD G Live

Mon April 10 2017 – BRISTOL Colston Hall

Tue April 11 2017 – BRIGHTON Brighton Dome

Thu April 13 2017 – LONDON Royal Albert Hall

Sat April 15 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Birmingham Symphony Hall