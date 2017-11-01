Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes On Sheffield’s Best Vegan Eateries

The very best refuelling stations in his hometown of Sheffield

In celebration of World Vegan Day (November 1), Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes spills the lentil beans on Sheffield’s greatest vegan restaurants.

The Ex Food Truck

Make No Bones

Oli says: “I’m one of the most awkward people ever when it comes to food because I’m vegan and I can’t eat gluten and a bunch of other stuff. A couple of vegan places have poppedup recently in Sheffield and this is the best one I’ve eaten at.”

What to order: “Kentucky fried tofu. It’s not junk food, it’s good soul food with a modern twist.”

@makenobonescafe

Nachos of ridiculous portions! Need to keep our strength up… 😋 #greedyvegan #whatfatveganseat #vegansheffield #makenobonescafe A post shared by Make No Bones (@mnbvegan) on Jul 25, 2016 at 2:33pm PDT

The Italian

Italia Uno

Oli says: “It’s a regular Italian place, but they’ve got a really good vegan menu. Usually Italian takeout in Sheffield isn’t the best, but I think they’re genuine Italianswho are really intomaking sure all thedough is perfect,authentic and fresh. It’s a really good place – especially if you’rea vegan.”

What to order: “They do a great vegan pizza.”

italiauno.co.uk

Quick vegetarian pizza before we open (just making sure the dough is up to scratch) 😏🍕 A post shared by Italia Uno (@italiaunosheff) on Sep 28, 2016 at 7:43am PDT

The Indian

The Bhaji Shop

Oli says: “A friend of my dad’s has actually got a couple of them around Sheffield. He prides himself on his bhajis and claims they’re the best in Sheffield or South Yorkshire. They are good, to be fair.”

What to order: “It’s like tapas, so small plates.It’s a cool little vibe. It’s really nice and they change the menu up. But the bhajis are really good, obviously.”

facebook.com/thebhajishop

The Posh Pub

Bungalows And Bears

Oli says: “It was the first bar of its kind in Sheffield. It’s a good place to go and they’ve got good events on and stuff. I haven’t been for a while actually, but it has a nice relaxed atmosphere.”

What to order: “Your drink of choice.”

bungalowsandbears.com

Tuesday's = board games & 2-4-1 burgers @bungsandbears, because that's just how we roll 🍔🐻🙌🏼 A post shared by steelcitycravings (@steelcitycravings) on Oct 18, 2016 at 11:27am PDT

Burger Bar

Burger Lolz

Oli says: “I’m not quite sure why it’s called that, but it’s a vegan burger place and they make these crazy burgers.”

What to order: “These things called Freak Shakes. They’re all the rage – milkshakes that have ice cream and stuff, they do vegan takes on that. They have a vegan Oreo cream shake with peanut butter and bananas. It’s a crazy looking thing. I also had an Indian burger. It was a burger made of cheese, loaded with poppadoms and mango chutney,with an onion bhaji burger base.”

@burgerlolz