Fancy something a little different to the usual Jack O' Lantern? Here's NME’s Jo Weakley on how to turn a big squash into a tribute to your favourite (or least favourite) star

You will need: 1 x pumpkin

1 x small, sharp kitchen knife

1 x marker pen

1 x ballpoint pen

1 x spoon

The internet

Decide who you want on your pumpkin. People with super-sharp facial features work best. Find a picture of this person that has loads of light and shade, as the contrast between the two will help you see which areas to cut out. Print your chosen picture in black and white. Stick it onto the smoothest side of your pumpkin with tape. Using a ballpoint pen, trace over the outlines of the facial features and around the edges of the dark areas. Remove the printout. You should still be able to see the lines imprinted on the pumpkin skin. Go over them with the pen. You will be cutting out the lightest parts of the image, and leaving the pumpkin skin in place for the dark parts. To make it easier to see which bits you need to cut, colour in all the light areas with a marker pen. Cut a lid in your pumpkin. Using a spoon or your hands, remove the seeds and all the pulp.