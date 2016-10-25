What is an eggo and how do I eat one?

From the hit sci-fi show of the summer, Stranger Things‘ Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is set to be the defining Halloween costume of 2016. But what will all those buzzcut-sporting wunderkinds eat? Well, in the show Eleven is obsessed with a North American brand known as Eggo – aka frozen waffles – and if you’re unconvinced about the connection, just check out the picture above, or all the Insta-tributes to Eleven’s Eggo habit at the bottom of this page. When you have, find out how to make ’em in time for October 31 below, with our Eggos recipe.

You will need:

250g plain flour

4 tsp baking powder

2 tbsp caster sugar

1 tsp salt

2 eggs

375ml warm milk

75g butter

1 tsp vanilla extract

A waffle maker (but you can cheat and use the mixture for pancakes too)

Instructions:

Preheat waffle iron to 120ºC. Mix the flour, baking powder, sugar and salt in a bowl. Beat eggs in a separate bowl. Then add milk, butter and vanilla extract and stir. Mix with dry ingredients. Add correct amount of mixture to waffle maker according to its instructions, or make as pancakes on the hob. When cooked, use paper towels to separate waffles/pancakes. Add preferred toppings (butter, syrup, fruit, etc) and serve.

