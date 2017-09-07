Take a look at Beyonce’s majestic birthday cake

Who run the world? Cake.

The bakery responsible for Beyoncé’s incredible birthday cake have released images of the magnificent creation and details of its origin.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

Beyonce spent her big day (September 4) in Philadelphia where Jay Z sang the 36 year-old Happy Birthday in front of the crowd at the Made In America festival.

However, earlier that day, Cake Life Back Shop received a mysterious request for a black and yellow cake with a geode theme, reports Billboard.

The bakery spent the day on the three-tier, honey lavender-flavoured cake with edible sugar crystals. The cake was garnished with beehives shaped cookies and topped with a golden crown resembling the one she wore at the Grammys this year.

Check out photos of the cake below.

Speaking about the birthday treat, Cake Life Bake Shop owner Lily Fischer said: “We wanted to keep it classy and cool. Everything was Queen Bey-ified, if you will.”

Meanwhile, Michelle Obama, Serena Williams and Beyoncé’s family celebrated the singer’s birthday with a Lemonade-inspired photo shoot that recreated Bey’s iconic ‘Formation’ look.

The photos were posted on Beyoncé’s website alongside with a pledge to support the Houston relief efforts. The hashtag #BeyGoodHouston is atop the photo collection.

Beyonce’s BeyGOOD foundation was set up in 2013, and partners with major global charities on humanitarian projects.