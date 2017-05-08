Yeo Valley to hire DJ and ice cream server for UK festival season

The new employees will tour the country in an ice cream van

Dairy company Yeo Valley is looking for a DJ and ice cream server to tour the UK’s festivals this summer.

The two new employees will be paid a salary of £24,000 pro-rata and will get to visit some of the country’s best music festivals.

As Mixmag reports, a spokesperson for Yeo Valley called it “the best summer job ever”, but said only “people who can get the party started” would be considered for the roles.

Applicants must be aged over 21 and have a full, clean driving licence. The job will run from the beginning of June until mid-September and employees will be needed to work five days out of seven.

When not travelling the country in an ice cream van, those who get hired will spend other days working in other parts of the Yeo Valley business.

Applications close on May 12. You can apply for the jobs here.